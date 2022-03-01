Google: One Site Won't Always Rank Above Another Site

Google's John Mueller said on Twitter "it's never that site A always ranks above site B." He was asked if Medium articles always rank better than articles found on LinkedIn and John said no. He added "there's no special search ranking for any particular site."

Here are those tweets in context:

It depends on what you search for, and what we consider to be relevant for that search. There's no special search ranking for any particular site - it's never that site A always ranks above site B. — 🐐 John 🐐 (@JohnMu) February 26, 2022

This reminds me a bit of when John had to say Google doesn't give preferential treatment to WordPress or preferential treatment to Shopify or any ranking preference to any CMS platform.

But this is a different question, this is about a specific domain always ranking higher than another domain name. And John said there is no such thing.

