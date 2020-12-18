Google: We Do Not Prioritize Crawling, Indexing Or Ranking By Platform

Dec 18, 2020 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that Google Search does not prioritize crawling, indexing, or ranking by platform used. So if you use WordPress, Wix, Movable Type or something completely custom - Google won't really directly care.

Here are those tweets:

John did add that WordPress is a stable platform to use for Google Search.

But again Google does not give preferential treatment to WordPress. Although WordPress 5.5 now has sitemaps integration and generally adopts the latest Google standards, like the new rel ugc etc but again, you can do all of that on most platforms or a custom CMS.

A ton of sites are powered by WordPress but not this one, this one is a custom home grown CMS. Any platform can do well with crawling, indexing and ranking - you just need to do it right.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Search Lets You Try On Makeup Like Lipstick & Eyeshadow
 
blog comments powered by Disqus