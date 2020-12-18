Google: We Do Not Prioritize Crawling, Indexing Or Ranking By Platform

Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that Google Search does not prioritize crawling, indexing, or ranking by platform used. So if you use WordPress, Wix, Movable Type or something completely custom - Google won't really directly care.

Here are those tweets:

We don't prioritize crawling, indexing, or ranking by platform used.



It's not uncommon to see some pages from new sites get crawled quickly, and old sites to get crawled slowly (say if we haven't seen useful changes there in a long time). It's not the rule, but it can happen. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) December 17, 2020

John did add that WordPress is a stable platform to use for Google Search.

WordPress is a pretty stable platform, but you can test it with the URL inspection tool to see if it's accessible. Sometimes crawling just takes a bit of time, and FWIW (I don't know your site) we do use things like overall quality to help us decide where / what to crawl next. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) December 17, 2020

But again Google does not give preferential treatment to WordPress. Although WordPress 5.5 now has sitemaps integration and generally adopts the latest Google standards, like the new rel ugc etc but again, you can do all of that on most platforms or a custom CMS.

A ton of sites are powered by WordPress but not this one, this one is a custom home grown CMS. Any platform can do well with crawling, indexing and ranking - you just need to do it right.

Forum discussion at Twitter.