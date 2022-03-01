Survey Says Google Will Remain Dominate In 10 Years

Greg Sterling, a search industry analyst (amongst other things), posted a poll on Twitter asking where will Google be in ten years from now. The vast majority of responses said Google will still be dominate in 10 years from now, while only 13% said it will have been replaced by something else.

The poll had over 320 responses and 61.6% said Google will still be dominate in ten years from now, 13% said Google will have been replaced in ten years from now and 25.4% said they simply cannot predict.

Here is the poll:

In 10 years Google will... — Greg Sterling (@gsterling) February 22, 2022

Do you agree?

