Google Does Not Use Disavow Files To Target Link Networks

Google's John Mueller said again that Google does not use the link disavow files for discovery of spammy link networks. He said on Twitter "usually problematic link networks are easier to recognize in other ways. I don't think the disavow tool would be a very useful signal there."

In short, he is saying Google uses other means to discover and target link networks and does not need to use the disavow files across the web for this.

Usually problematic link networks are easier to recognize in other ways. I don't think the disavow tool would be a very useful signal there. — 🐐 John 🐐 (@JohnMu) February 24, 2022

Google has said the disavow tool won't hurt your site if you are listed in one.

So again, just because a site is listed in a disavow file, it doesn't mean that will hurt your site. It may hurt if you disavow links that are helping your rank, but it does not hurt your site if it is listed in a disavow file.

Plus, Google does not use the disavow files to discover or target link networks.

Forum discussion at Twitter.