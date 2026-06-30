Google: Meta Descriptions Not Required But They Are Useful

Jun 30, 2026 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

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Google's John Mueller said that while it is useful for site owners to add meta descriptions to their web pages, it is "definitely not a requirement," he added. The usefulness comes from sometimes writing a meta description, "helps you to figure out a clear focus for a page," John wrote on Reddit.

John Mueller wrote on Reddit:

Yes, but also, there's no penalty to writing your own, and sometimes it helps you to figure out a clear focus for a page. Overall, I think it's still worthwhile to do so for individual pages that you care about, but it's definitely not a requirement.

Now, in 2018, John said that it is best to fill in your meta descriptions, Google even added examples of good meta descriptions in its help documentation. However, a study in 2018 showed Google rarely used your meta descriptions and even Matt Cutts in 2013 said he didn't write meta descriptions.

Most CMS platforms give you a quick way to add meta descriptions or automate the whole process anyway.

Forum discussion at Reddit.

 

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