We knew this was coming, Google Ads now allows you to upload your customer loyalty data, i.e. Customer Match data, via the Google Merchant API. Google told us this change was coming back in March and Google has finally updated its documentation to say this is possible. Maybe the new part is that this is now in Google Merchant Center, not just Google Ads?

Google updated the About merchant loyalty program help document to add this fourth method as a way to send Google this loyalty data:

Customer Match via Merchant API: You can upload your customer loyalty data, such as user identifiers and loyalty tiers, to enable personalized experiences on free listings via Merchant API. To learn more, check the Merchant API documentation.

Here is a screenshot of this change:

With that feature update, Emmanuel Flossie created "little tool that allows you to easily analyze cross-sell and upsell data from Google Ads, so you can make better decisions on your product landing page, advertising campaigns, and, more importantly, related products in Google Merchant Center," he said on LinkedIn.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.