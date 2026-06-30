Daily Search Forum Recap: June 30, 2026

Jun 30, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads and Merchant Center now allow upload Customer Match via Merchant API. Bing is testing an overlay for source icons. Google Ads is testing an open in new window icon. Google Ads removed the shocking content restriction for younger accounts. Google's John Mueller says meta descriptions, although useful, are not required by Google.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: Meta Descriptions Not Required But They Are Useful
    Google's John Mueller said that while it is useful for site owners to add meta descriptions to their web pages, it is "definitely not a requirement," he added. The usefulness comes from sometimes writing a meta description, "helps you to figure out a clear focus for a page," John wrote on Reddit.
  • Google Ads Customer Match Uploaded Via Merchant API
    We knew this was coming, Google Ads now allows you to upload your customer loyalty data, i.e. Customer Match data, via the Google Merchant API. Google told us this change was coming back in March and Google has finally updated its documentation to say this is possible.
  • Bing Search Source Favicons Tests Overlay Vs Anchors
    Microsoft Bing is testing having the source favicons at the top of the search results page work as an overlay box with more links. Previously, when you clicked on an icon it would anchor you down to that specific search result on the page but instead, in this tests, there is an overlay with the links.
  • Google Ads Tests Open In New Window Icon
    Google is testing adding an open in new window icon on sponsored results within the Google Search results. This icon appears at the end of the URL in the Google search ads.
  • Google Removes Shocking Content From Ads Not Allowed For Young Users
    Yesterday, Google announced it was "renaming and updating the Default Ads Treatment policy to improve the clarity and transparency of the policy." But it did one more thing, it removed "shocking content" from the list of categories of ads that would not be shown while Google was determining the user's age.
  • Indoor Soccer At Google Bangalore Office
    Did you know they have an indoor soccer game at the Google office in Bangalore? Here is a screenshot from a video I found on Instagram of a Googler kicking a ball into a soccer net.

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