Google Testing Lower Price Icon In Search Shopping Results

Google is testing displaying a badge or icon or label that demonstrates if a product you are looking at is a low price or not. So if your product sells well below other products in that product category, Google might tell you with this new label.

Brian Freiesleben posted this on Twitter saying "If you beat Google's understanding of average retail price, you get this neat Lower price badge when using the product browse feature in the SERP (see second screenshot). I expect to see Google testing other placements in the future."

Here is his screenshot:

We've seen Google post discounted price labels in search, probably powered by price drop enhancements but this is different.

