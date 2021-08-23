Google Ads Product Carousel Tests Green Discounted Prices

Google is testing highlighting a discounted price in a green font in the Google Ads shopping/product carousel. This was spotted by Jackson Lo last week and he shared this screenshot of it on Twitter.

Here is what I see for the same query, nothing in green but a crossed off price showing the discount:

The green for sure makes it really stand out.

And yes, I assume this price reduction detail comes from the price drop enhancement markup or maybe Google just tracks the prices automatically.

We did ask @adsliaison if this is new on Twitter but did not yet hear back.

Forum discussion at Twitter.