Google Ads Product Carousel Tests Green Discounted Prices

Google is testing highlighting a discounted price in a green font in the Google Ads shopping/product carousel. This was spotted by Jackson Lo last week and he shared this screenshot of it on Twitter.
Here is what I see for the same query, nothing in green but a crossed off price showing the discount:
The green for sure makes it really stand out.
And yes, I assume this price reduction detail comes from the price drop enhancement markup or maybe Google just tracks the prices automatically.
We did ask @adsliaison if this is new on Twitter but did not yet hear back.
