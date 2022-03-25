Google Maps 2021 Blocked 100 Million Fraudulent & Abusive Edits & More

Google announced its 2021 Google Maps and Google Business Profile spam fighting efforts, like it did for the 2020 year. Google said it blocked more than 100 million Business Profile edits and protected over 100 thousand businesses from suspicious activity and abuse attempts.

Google has been trying hard to portray a better image for its Google Maps quality efforts recently and here are some highlights of those efforts:

100 million fraudulent and abusive Google Business Profile edits were blocked

7 million fake Google Business Profile were removed

12 million fake Google Business Profile were prevented from being created

8 million fraudulent attempts to claim Google Business Profiles were prevented

1 million accounts were disabled for policy violation

95 million policy violating reviews were blocked or removed

190 million photos were blocked or removed

5 million videos were removed for content policy reasons

Google also boasted that "less than one percent" of all the content that is viewed on Maps were fraudulent or abusive.

