Google Ads Tests New Ad Extension Icons

Mar 25, 2022 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Ads (AdWords)
Prev Story
Share This
 

Google may be testing new Google Ads extension icons in the search results. Khushal Bherwani spotted these and notified me of these on Twitter, and I think they are new. New contact us and buy now icons are being placed in the Google search ad snippet.

I personally cannot replicate but here are some of his photos he posted to Twitter:

He also asked if having them show up twice is normal - truth is, it might be two different extensions. The sitelinks extensions and the call or buy extensions seperately.

Have you seen these icons before?

Here are more screenshots:

Forum discussion Twitter.

Previous story: Google Search Tests Healthcare Provider Appointments & Booking
 
blog comments powered by Disqus