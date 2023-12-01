Google Local Listing With "Serves Vegetarian Dishes" Justifications / Label

Google is testing showing a justification (or label) for local restaurant listings within Google Search and Google Maps that says "serves vegetarian dishes" with a green leaf icon.

This was spotted by Mike Blumenthal who posted the screenshot on X and on NearMedia, here is what it looks like:

I have not seen this before, but I have seen that leaf icon before, on eco-certified hotels and pre-owned shopping results. So I guess it works for vegetarian food also?

As a reminder, Google does let you set your food preferences for showing you more tailored restaurant results.

