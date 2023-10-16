Google Search Set Your Food Preferences For Restaurant Results

Oct 16, 2023
Google Search is testing a gear setting icon on its local places results to let you set your food preferences. This setting would then show you restaurant results that better match those food preferences.

This was spotted by Shameem Adhikarath who posted these screenshots on X:

Shameem added, "Previously, to receive personalized restaurant recommendations on Google Maps, you needed to go to Food and Drink preferences in your Google Maps profile settings. However, you can now set your preferences using the setting button located just above local search results."

This reminds me of the recipe gear icon Google is/was testing.

