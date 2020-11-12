Daily Search Forum Recap: November 12, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Here Is How Google May Use Machine Learning During Crawling

Martin Splitt from Google said Google may be using machine learning in crawling in production right now, or it might be just an experiment, but here is how it does use machine learning for crawling in search. I should note, as far as he is aware, machine learning is not used for rendering in Google Search.

Glenn Gabe submitted a question to Google's John Mueller asking him how will Google roll out the passage indexing - what will it look like when it rolls out. In short, John said he doesn't really know but based on his experience, Google will experiment a lot with different ways of showing this - so expect experiments.

First it was known as Google Sitemaps, then Google Webmaster Central and now it is Google Search Central. Why? Well, the team and tools are not just focused on webmasters - the same reason Google Webmaster Tools changed its name to Google Search Console.

We saw it coming for a couple months now and we even saw it start rolling out a few weeks ago. But now, Google announced that in Google Travel hotel results, the health and safety data is now available for searchers. And yes, this time I can replicate it.

Looks like reviews being added to Google Maps business listings are being delayed for some reason. There are numerous complaints about this both in the Local Search Forums and the Google My Business Help Forums.

GoogleBot has a new mascot, a spider. The spider does not have an official name, yet but it was announced yesterday on the Google blog. Google said "Our Googlebot mascot is also getting an upgrade."

