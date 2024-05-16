Google Local Service Ads Tests Message Multiple Businesses

May 16, 2024
Filed Under Google Ads

Injured Woman Messaging Lawyer From Street

Google is testing a new button for the Local Service Ads to "message multiple businesses" instead of just messaging one business at a time. We saw something like this before, but it only showed up after you messaged the first business.

This was spotted by Matt Casady who posted some screenshots on X - where he saw that button at the bottom of the Local Service Ads listings. I see it at the top, here is my screenshot:

Google Lsa Message Multiple Businesses

Then when you click on it, Google lets you select which advertisers you want to send the bulk message to:

Google Lsa Message Multiple Businesses Form

Matt posted other screenshots of this:

I assume some advertisers might not be happy about this and some might be happy about this.

Forum discussion at X.

 

