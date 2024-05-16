Google is testing a new button for the Local Service Ads to "message multiple businesses" instead of just messaging one business at a time. We saw something like this before, but it only showed up after you messaged the first business.

This was spotted by Matt Casady who posted some screenshots on X - where he saw that button at the bottom of the Local Service Ads listings. I see it at the top, here is my screenshot:

Then when you click on it, Google lets you select which advertisers you want to send the bulk message to:

Matt posted other screenshots of this:

I saw it for other industries as well. pic.twitter.com/jMn0fsBtSC — Matt Casady (@MattCasady) May 14, 2024

I assume some advertisers might not be happy about this and some might be happy about this.

Forum discussion at X.