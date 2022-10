Google's dinosaur, its name is Stan by the way, dressed up in some Asian attire, including this conical hat, also known as a rice hat. I am not sure why, maybe there was some Asian event at the GooglePlex but I figured I'd share this here because Stan is looking cool.

I spotted this on Instagram earlier this month.

