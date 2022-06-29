Google Product Grid Results Are Organic & Are Huge

We've been seeing a lot of grid-like formats with products and shopping results. We know some are ads and some are organic. John Mueller of Google just added official Google representative confirmation that many of these are organic - if you don't trust that there is no ad label on them as evidence enough.

The other day, Dan Shure posted on Twitter this screenshot (click it to enlarge) of this grid product format and said "This is quite the search result page - there are up to SIXTEEN products below a SINGLE organic listing (in addition to the image carousels) and desktop is infinite scroll."

Well, yea, these are organic. John responded on Twitter saying "They're organic results too. This is one of the reasons it's good to dig into our ecommerce site guidance if you sell products."

They're organic results too. This is one of the reasons it's good to dig into our ecommerce site guidance if you sell products :). https://t.co/dUWxZmCDOq & https://t.co/U0FPRkmO3m — 🐝 johnmu.csv (personal) weighs more than 15MB 🐝 (@JohnMu) June 28, 2022

Honestly, like I said before, I am not a huge fan of these grid formatted results for products. At least, they should be in some "click to expand" feature so you can see more. So show one line of these results with a click to expand. It is just too much in my opinion, even if Google is confident of the intent of the query.

Also, not all of these image snippets need markup to work, although these with the pricing and reviews probably do...

Forum discussion at Twitter.