Google may be bringing comments to the Notes on Google Search (and Discover) feature. Notes on Search came last November as a labs feature in Google Search and Google Discover. Google recently tested a new button for the notes feature in Search. Now Google may be testing comments on Notes.

This was reported by Android Police (which I found via Glenn Gabe who wrote, "Interested in Google Notes? It could be expanding to allow comments on Notes."

Here are some screenshots where you can see, "Comments coming soon" in the Notes section:

This was spotted by AssembleDebug on X who wrote, "Comments could soon be coming to Notes on Google Search."

Some think Notes may go away this month but maybe this is another sign it will live on a bit longer? Or maybe not?

