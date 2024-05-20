Google Says Notes On Search Now Ends Soon

May 20, 2024 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Robot Taking Notes Classroom

Google has updated the Google Search Labs to say that Notes on Search now "ends soon." As a reminder, last November Google rolled out as a labs the Notes feature in Google Search and Google Discover.

A month ago, we reported that Google has always listed that Notes on Search would end as a labs project in May 2024 but that doesn't mean it won't remain in labs or graduate to Search.

Now the Google Labs site shows it will "end soon" as opposed to "Ends May 2024."

Here is a screenshot:

Google Notes Ends Soon

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani and the posted this on X.

Now, we recently saw Google test a new style for notes buttons in Search and rumors are that Google may bring comments to Notes. So maybe Notes will end in Labs and graduate to Search?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google AI Overviews, Ranking Volatility, Web Filter, Google Ads AI Summaries &amp; More - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Search Engine Optimization

Comments To Notes In Google Search?

May 20, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Says Notes On Search Now Ends Soon

May 20, 2024 - 7:21 am
Bing Search

Bing Lets You Turn Off AI Responses But Google Doesn't Let You Turn Off AI Overviews

May 20, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 17, 2024

May 17, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google AI Overviews, Ranking Volatility, Web Filter, Google Ads AI Summaries & More

May 17, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Remove Your Content From Google's AI Overviews

May 17, 2024 - 7:51 am
Previous Story: Bing Lets You Turn Off AI Responses But Google Doesn't Let You Turn Off AI Overviews
Next Story: Comments To Notes In Google Search?

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.