Google has updated the Google Search Labs to say that Notes on Search now "ends soon." As a reminder, last November Google rolled out as a labs the Notes feature in Google Search and Google Discover.

A month ago, we reported that Google has always listed that Notes on Search would end as a labs project in May 2024 but that doesn't mean it won't remain in labs or graduate to Search.

Now the Google Labs site shows it will "end soon" as opposed to "Ends May 2024."

Here is a screenshot:

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani and the posted this on X.

Now, we recently saw Google test a new style for notes buttons in Search and rumors are that Google may bring comments to Notes. So maybe Notes will end in Labs and graduate to Search?

Forum discussion at X.