Google Tests New Search Notes Button

May 9, 2024
Google Notebooks

Google is testing a new button to add a note to the search results. As a reminder, Google launched Notes in Google Search and Discover last November as a labs feature. The new note button is much smaller and just has an icon of a notebook with a plus sign within it.

This change was spotted by Khushal Bherwani, who shared screenshots with me on X.

Here is the test, smaller button:

Google Search Add Note Button New

Here is the older original version:

Google Search Add Note Button Old

There were some speculation that Notes will go away this month but Google seems to be testing alternative buttons for it instead.

Forum discussion at X.

 

