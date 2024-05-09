Google is testing a new button to add a note to the search results. As a reminder, Google launched Notes in Google Search and Discover last November as a labs feature. The new note button is much smaller and just has an icon of a notebook with a plus sign within it.

This change was spotted by Khushal Bherwani, who shared screenshots with me on X.

Here is the test, smaller button:

Here is the older original version:

There were some speculation that Notes will go away this month but Google seems to be testing alternative buttons for it instead.

Forum discussion at X.