Google Tests Trending Searches In Google Discover

Google seems to be testing trending searches in the Google Discover feed. Jason Mandragona, the SEO manager at CNBC, shared a screenshot with me of this in action, he posted it on Twitter but here it is:

Jason said this was the first time he saw tending searches in the Google Discover feed. I do believe this is new and I certainly have not seen it.

When you click on a search phrase in this trending searches box, Jason said it takes you to a search in Google for that term.

That is one way for Google to gain more search query volume out of a feature that requires zero search.

