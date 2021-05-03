Google Tests Trending Searches In Google Discover

May 3, 2021 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google seems to be testing trending searches in the Google Discover feed. Jason Mandragona, the SEO manager at CNBC, shared a screenshot with me of this in action, he posted it on Twitter but here it is:

Google Tests Trending Searches In Google Discover

Jason said this was the first time he saw tending searches in the Google Discover feed. I do believe this is new and I certainly have not seen it.

When you click on a search phrase in this trending searches box, Jason said it takes you to a search in Google for that term.

That is one way for Google to gain more search query volume out of a feature that requires zero search.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Ads Customer Match Now Has Real-Time Match Rates
 
blog comments powered by Disqus