Google Tests Colored Backgrounds For Shopping Ad Carousel

May 2, 2023 • 7:11 am | comments (1) by | Filed Under Google Ads (AdWords)
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google Robot Colors

Google is testing using different lightly colored backgrounds for the shopping ads carousel in mobile search. We saw Google testing lighter variations of this almost a year ago, some with gray shades and some with slightly colored shades. Now we are seeing Google test this with more bold colors.

This was spotted a couple of times by Khushal Bherwani who posted some videos and screenshots on Twitter - here is a GIF of it in action:

Google Shopping Product Carousel Colored

Here is a static image (click to enlarge the image):

click for full size

Here is what we covered about a year ago:

Bing also tested colored sitelinks not terribly long ago.

I am not sure I like it, but hey, Google always be testing...

Here is another more subtle variation:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: May 1, 2023
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus