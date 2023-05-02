Google Tests Colored Backgrounds For Shopping Ad Carousel

Google is testing using different lightly colored backgrounds for the shopping ads carousel in mobile search. We saw Google testing lighter variations of this almost a year ago, some with gray shades and some with slightly colored shades. Now we are seeing Google test this with more bold colors.

This was spotted a couple of times by Khushal Bherwani who posted some videos and screenshots on Twitter - here is a GIF of it in action:

Here is a static image (click to enlarge the image):

Here is what we covered about a year ago:

Bing also tested colored sitelinks not terribly long ago.

I am not sure I like it, but hey, Google always be testing...

Here is another more subtle variation:

Liking the slight tweaks to shopping results in the SERP today. Subtle, but more appealing on the eye with the slight grey boxes! #ppcchat pic.twitter.com/nq2wfosiUY — Search Engine Hubbub (@sehubbub) May 2, 2023

