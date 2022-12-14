Google Hanukkah Decorations Are Live For 2022

I've been checking for the past week, multiple times per day, and just now, Google has launched the Chanukah/Hanukkah decorations for the 2022 season. Chanukah starts this Sunday night, so I was expecting it to come soon, and it is here with a family around a table playing dreidel.

You can see it yourself by searching on Google for [chanukah], [hanukkah], but not yet [חֲנוּכָּה‎] or other spelling variations yet but it should soon. It looks better on mobile than it does on desktop results.

Also, the dreidel does spin and if you click on it, it takes you to the spin the dreidel game on Google search that it launched in 2015.

To see the past, the 2021 decorations, 2020 Chanukah decorations, 2019 Google holiday decorations, the 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010 and so on.

I should note, [festivus] is technically up all year round.

I'll keep ya posted on when the Christmas and Kwanzaa decorations are fully live - right now just the games are live.

Speaking of games, Google Search has two games, a coloring book of sorts and the interactive menorah.

Hey @rustybrick this is new!



Also, picks up where you left off.



I was coloring my Hannukah snowman in a previous session bec. all the ancient literature discusses the great Hannukah snowman that comes down your chimney to light your menorah & then tragically melts. pic.twitter.com/lGJKvzLeZ1 — Mordy Oberstein 🇺🇦 (@MordyOberstein) December 14, 2022

Happy Chanukah everyone!

