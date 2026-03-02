Daily Search Forum Recap: March 2, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
There is a Google patent document that implies Google Search might send searchers to AI-generated page of your site, and not your web page. Google search ranking volatility is heated into March. Publishers may be able to control their Google Discover profiles. Google Ads has this sponsored options in this area style. And I posted the monthly Google webmaster report.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google Patent: Sending Searchers To AI-Generated Pages Over Your Site
There is a Google patent named AI-generated content page tailored to a specific user. It describes the use of AI to create custom landing pages and when a user performs a search, Google Search sends the user to the AI-generated page instead of the page on the company's website.
Google Search Ranking Volatility Heated Into March
Google Search rankings remain heated into March - I mean, I can post about this every day but now I am at the point of just doing it weekly. We thought things might be cooling a bit, but the volatility really has not cooled...
Will Google To Allow Publishers To Claim Google Discover Profiles
Google might be allowing publishers to claim their profiles and publications on Google Discover. I mean, there were forms of this for Google News, Google Business Profiles, even Google Search over the years, but there are hints this is coming to Google Discover.
March 2026 Google Webmaster Report
Are you ready for the monthly Google Webmaster report? Well, here is the March 2026 edition, where I sum up all the larger Google organic changes in one story, as a recap for you and me. First off was the first ever...
Google Ads Label: Sponsored Options In The Area
Google Ads has often used dynamic labels for some of the ad groupings. I mean, we've seen tons of variations of these and I am not sure if they mean anything specific. But here is one that caught my eye, this is titled "Sponsored options in the area."
Mall Art Of Google's Cofounder & Other CEOs
Here are photos from Paige Bailey of Google who went to a mall and noticed that some of the mall art is of founders and CEOs of Google, Microsoft, Facebook and other tech companies.
Feedback:
