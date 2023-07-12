Google Bard Goes Without Updates For 5 Weeks

Tired Google Robot

Google has not published a new update for Google Bard for five weeks now. The last update published was on June 7, 2023 and since then it has been quiet. As a reminder, Google announced Bard in February and launched it in March.

We thought we would see updates from Google Bard at least weekly but nope. Even Microsoft has slowed announcing some updates for Bing Chat, although not at the pace of Google.

Google's last Bard update was around implicit code execution.

Here is a screenshot from the Bard updates page:

click for full size

Do you think the thrill has died off?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

