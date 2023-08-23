Daily Search Forum Recap: August 23, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google started to roll out the Google August 2023 core update but it seemed to start off slow. Bing Webmaster Tools still does not have Bing Chat data. Google spoke about how to block parts of content on a page (but should you?). Bing Image Creator to get better textual features. Google is asking searchers if they prefer traditional search to the Search Generative Experience.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Easy GA4 Troubleshooting: Solving Common Challenges With Google Analytics 4, Scoop Earth

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.