Daily Search Forum Recap: August 23, 2023

Google started to roll out the Google August 2023 core update but it seemed to start off slow. Bing Webmaster Tools still does not have Bing Chat data. Google spoke about how to block parts of content on a page (but should you?). Bing Image Creator to get better textual features. Google is asking searchers if they prefer traditional search to the Search Generative Experience.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google August 2023 Broad Core Update Is Live - What We Are Seeing Now
Google Search has started to roll out the second broad core update of the 2023 year, and this one is named the August 2023 broad core update. It started on August 22, 2023, at about 1:30 pm ET and as you know, can take about two weeks to roll out.
- Bing Chat Data Still Not In Bing Webmaster Tools
Three months after Microsoft Bing promised to add Bing Chat data in Bing Webmaster Tools, we still do not have it. Yesterday I asked the Bing team, once again, for an update on this release, and I initially received a "nothing more to share" statement, so I wrote this up at Search Engine Land, saying Bing Chat data may never come to Bing Webmaster Tools.
- Google On How To Block Parts Of Content On A Page
Google's Gary Illyes gave some maybe unsanctioned ways to block portions or part of your content on a specific page. So let's say you want a section or paragraph or two not to be seen by Google Search, Gary provided some ways to make sure search engines don't see it.
- Bing Image Creator To Support Accurate Text Generation Soon
One of the bigger issues with many AI image creation tools is that it cannot write text well on or with an image. It can make amazing, unique and powerful images like the one for this article but it cannot add a logo to an image or write accurate text over an image.
- Google Surveying Searchers If SGE Is More Helpful Than Traditional Search
Google is asking searchers to compare the traditional search results to the Search Generative Experience search results. Google is asking searchers to pick which results are more helpful for the query.
- Bing Free Sydney T-Shirts & Bag Screen Printing
Here are some photos from a Microsoft Bing event where they screen printed a bunch of t-shirts and tote bags for the new Bing AI Chat, where it has sayings like #freesydney and quotes about the new Bi
