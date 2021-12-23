No, Google Doesn't Use Google Analytics 4 For Ranking Purposes

Google's John Mueller posted a very necessary clarification that Google does not use Google Analytics 4 for ranking purposes. Just like Google said countless times it does not use Google Analytics in its ranking algorithm, so to with the new Google Analytics 4.

John said this on Twitter saying "we don't use GA4 in ranking."

We don't use GA4 in ranking, but it seems like they have a lot of passionate users, so I'd recommend it. — 🫕 John 🫕 (@JohnMu) December 16, 2021

The second part of his tweet was a bit of a joke...

Google said this in 2020, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. Google said bounce rates are not good signals, in 2008 Google said it is a noisy signal and also in 2008 said click data is not used for rankings. This is a myth Google said but then you have people at Google misspeaking causing more confusion.

