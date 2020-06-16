Google Again: We Don't Look At Analytics Bounce Rates For Ranking

Again, Google has said that it does not look at [Google] Analytics bounce rate data for ranking web sites.

John Mueller of Google said in a webmaster hangout video at the 25 minute mark, "I think there's a bit of misconception here that we're looking at things like the analytics bounce rate when it comes to ranking websites, and that's definitely not the case."

Here is the video embed at the time he said this:

Google said this in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. Google said bounce rates are not good signals, in 2008 Google said it is a noisy signal and also in 2008 said click data is not used for rankings. This is a myth Google said but then you have people at Google misspeaking causing more confusion.

