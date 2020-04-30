Google: We Do Not Use Google Analytics For Indexing

Google has said this many times, in many different ways, Google does not use Google Analytics for web search. John Mueller of Google said the other day on Twitter that Google does not use Google Analytics for indexing purposes.

Correct. We definintely don't use GA for indexing. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) April 30, 2020

John and other Googlers have said this, and more over the years. Google does not use Google Analytics data for indexing, ranking or even as a ranking signal.

Of course, many of you feel Google is not telling the truth when they say this but they have been consistent about this messaging since Google Analytics launched.

