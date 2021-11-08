Google: Machine Written Content May Be Okay For Ranking Soon One Day

Google has talked about how machine written content is currently against Google's guidelines but some day might not be. We heard Google talk about this change in 2017, yes over four years ago, but still today, machine generated content is against Google's guidelines. But that may change soon, suggests John Mueller of Google.

John Mueller spoke about this topic again, just this past Friday, about how Google will eventually not care if the content is generated by a machine or a human but rather if the content is overall quality. This came up at the 54:19 mark where John said "my feeling is at some point that is going to shift a little bit in the sense that we'll focus more on the quality rather than how it was generated."

John feels that some time in the near future that "some mix of maybe automatically generated content and human curated content I imagine will become normal."

You can listen to it here at the 54 mark:

Here is the transcript:

From our guidelines it is the case that if it's automatically generated content it should be blocked by robots for example. But my feeling is at some point that is going to shift a little bit in the sense that we'll focus more on the quality rather than how it was generated. And that's something where I could imagine that there might be some setups for automatically generated content where you can actually create something that is fairly useful, where based on maybe the input data that comes in it's actually something that is useful for people. So I know for example I think in the US some of the news sites use feeds from the different institutes for earthquake detection and they will automatically generate a news article if they see that one of these feeds says oh there was an earthquake in this big city. And they will take this automatically generated content and publish it initially because it's like as soon as possible get the information out there. But they'll also have people who go in and actually create something useful on top of that. So some mix of maybe automatically generated content and human curated content I imagine will become normal. But we'll continue to have the the really low effort automatically generated content as well where people just say oh I want to target this keywords give me five paragraphs of text and make it look like it's written in English. And you like a normal person looks at it and reads through it and says this doesn't make much sense or these sentences don't fit together. And this kind of low effort content I think will continue to be something that our systems will try to recognize as low quality maybe spam and treat appropriately. And in the end if it's low quality content it doesn't matter if it was written by a person or by a machine, it's like it's not that useful for people.

