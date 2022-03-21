Google: Machine Or AI Generated Content Still Not High Quality

For the past several years, Google has been saying that when machine generated or AI generated content becomes high quality, it might be something that Google allows within its search webmaster guidelines. Well, in 2022, that day is still not here - yet.

In the past few days, Google's John Mueller made some comments on machine or AI generated content basically knocking on the quality level of such content.

On Reddit he said this morning "nope" when asked "Are AI content writers good for creating blog posts or product review posts?" And on Twitter yesterday he said "as far as I can tell, most sites have trouble creating higher-quality content, they don't need help creating low-quality content" when asked about using AI-based content creation tools to generate content. Here is that tweet:

Content generators / spinners have been around since the start of the web. People have used all kinds of tools & tricks to do that (see image). As far as I can tell, most sites have trouble creating higher-quality content, they don't need help creating low-quality content. pic.twitter.com/5Gt7WgEo4t — 🐐 John 🐐 (@JohnMu) March 20, 2022

So maybe we need to wait for 2023 or maybe 2033?

