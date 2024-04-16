Google Ads "Similar Product" Carousel

Apr 16, 2024 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Shirt Rack

Google has a similar products section and carousel for Google Ads sponsored listings. We have seen similar products and similar shopping related results from the organic / free listings but now I am seeing examples of a search ad carousel for "similar products."

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted this screenshot on X:

Google Ads Similar Products Carousel

Google Ads tested a show similar button in shopping ads. We've seen shop similar features and similar products, as well as related products.

Google loves query expansion, not just for organic results but for ads.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Core Update Volatility, Helpful Content Update Gone, Dangerous Search Results &amp; Ads Confusion - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Will Fight Site Reputation Abuse Spam Both With Manual Actions & Algorithms

Apr 16, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Search Tests Thumbs Up/Down Buttons In Product Grid Results

Apr 16, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads "Similar Product" Carousel

Apr 16, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Clarification: Google Search Supports Images Referenced From src Attribute

Apr 16, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google AdSense

Google AdSense New Ad Intents Formats - Links & Anchors In Content

Apr 16, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: April 15, 2024

Apr 15, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Previous Story: Clarification: Google Search Supports Images Referenced From src Attribute
Next Story: Google Search Tests Thumbs Up/Down Buttons In Product Grid Results

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.