Google Search Tests Thumbs Up/Down Buttons In Product Grid Results

Apr 16, 2024
Google Shoe Store Woman

Google launched the style recommendations with thumbs up and down buttons not long ago after testing it in January. Now Google is showing this thumbs up and down buttons in the product grid search results, so Google can see what you like or dislike and then show you more products that you do like.

Brodie Clark spotted this and posted some examples on X, he wrote, "Google is now testing out a more personalized experience for organic product grid results on mobile."

Here are some of his screenshots:

Product Grid Mobile Test Like Dislike 3

Product Grid Mobile Test Like Dislike 2

Product Grid Mobile Test Like Dislike Additional Results

Brodie added:

There are several different variations of this test, where users are able to either 'like' or 'dislike' results for brands within the grid.

Hard to say whether this is something that could impact ranking, with it more likely just being used to personalise future results for signed-in users.

When a user likes a result, other products are then loaded within the experience that have also been liked by the user. If disliked, a notice appears saying you'll see fewer results like this.

I guess Google wants people to use the like/dislike feature so Google can better personalize what products it shows that specific searcher...

Forum discussion at X.

 

