Clarification: Google Search Supports Images Referenced From src Attribute

Apr 16, 2024 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Robot Painting

Google has clarified in its image search help documentation that images are only extracted from the src attribute of img tags in Google Search. This is not new, but Google decided to update its documentation based on some questions it received about the topic.

The new line reads:

Google Search supports images referenced in the src attribute of img in the following file formats: BMP, GIF, JPEG, PNG, WebP, and SVG. It's also a good idea to have the extension of your filename match with the file type.

The previous version read:

Google Search supports images in the following formats: BMP, GIF, JPEG, PNG, WebP, and SVG. It's also a good idea to have the extension of your filename match with the file type.

Google explained, "While not a new change, we occasionally get questions about what HTML elements Google Search can extract images from."

So again, this is not new behavior from Google Search but just a clarification on how Google Search works with images, if you weren't aware.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Core Update Volatility, Helpful Content Update Gone, Dangerous Search Results &amp; Ads Confusion - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

Google Ads "Similar Product" Carousel

Apr 16, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Clarification: Google Search Supports Images Referenced From src Attribute

Apr 16, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google AdSense

Google AdSense New Ad Intents Formats - Links & Anchors In Content

Apr 16, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: April 15, 2024

Apr 15, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Goes On Defensive On Its Search Quality & Forum Results Statements

Apr 15, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Responds To The Verge Mocking Its Search Rankings For Best Printer

Apr 15, 2024 - 7:41 am
Previous Story: Google AdSense New Ad Intents Formats - Links & Anchors In Content
Next Story: Google Ads "Similar Product" Carousel

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.