Google Ads Outages Impacting Many Advertisers (Now Resolved)

Jan 23, 2023 • 11:07 am | comments (6) by twitter mastodon | Filed Under Google Ads (AdWords)
Google Ads Glitch

Google has confirmed outages across the Google Ads network, including Google Ads for Search, Google Ads for other surfaces and many of the Google Ads management projects, like Search Ads 360, Display and Video 360 and Campaign Manager 360.

The Google Ads Liaison said on Twitter, "We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Ads. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are unable to access Google Ads. Please see the dashboard for updates."

The Google Ads status dashboard shows that Google Ads, Search Ads 360, Display and Video 360 and Campaign Manager 360 are all suffering service outages right now, here is a screenshot:

Google Ads advertisers are having issues managing their campaigns all morning long, here are some of the complaints:

Google is working on the fix but there is currently no estimated time for when everything will be resolved.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Update: At 12:56pm ET the same day, Google posted the issue is now resolved:

