Google Ads Outages Impacting Many Advertisers (Now Resolved)

Google has confirmed outages across the Google Ads network, including Google Ads for Search, Google Ads for other surfaces and many of the Google Ads management projects, like Search Ads 360, Display and Video 360 and Campaign Manager 360.

The Google Ads Liaison said on Twitter, "We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Ads. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are unable to access Google Ads. Please see the dashboard for updates."

We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Ads. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are unable to access Google Ads. Please see the dashboard for updates: https://t.co/0AqTKCl6Ts — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) January 23, 2023

The Google Ads status dashboard shows that Google Ads, Search Ads 360, Display and Video 360 and Campaign Manager 360 are all suffering service outages right now, here is a screenshot:

Google Ads advertisers are having issues managing their campaigns all morning long, here are some of the complaints:

It is absolutely down, lol. Getting the red bar of death is awesome first thing on a Monday morning... 😂😂😂



Ginny probably knows, but just in case: @adsliaison pic.twitter.com/WAvtcQMpp9 — Lawrence Chasse (@lchasse) January 23, 2023

So wait did @Google do a Musk and fire the people responsible for @GoogleAds platform uptime? cc @adsliaison if i can't get into my ads I can't run my campaigns... pic.twitter.com/S4FAyYlOvC — @iwanow@aus.social (@davidiwanow) January 23, 2023

Live view of me logging into Google Ads this AM: pic.twitter.com/ZzvUKODPI1 — Greg Finn (@gregfinn) January 23, 2023

@adsliaison Any updates on the UI getting back up this morning? #ppcchat pic.twitter.com/03bMWtY0QR — JOSH B OF THE BACK TO BACK NATIONAL CHAMPS #HBTD (@jdb426) January 23, 2023

Google is working on the fix but there is currently no estimated time for when everything will be resolved.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Update: At 12:56pm ET the same day, Google posted the issue is now resolved: