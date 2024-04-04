Google: Sharing IP Addresses On Shared Servers Is Normal & Fine For SEO

Apr 4, 2024 - 7:11 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Network Image

Google's John Mueller for the umpteenth time said that sharing IP addresses and/or having your site on a shared server and/or using a CDN that does all of that, is fine for Google Search, SEO and ranking. In fact, he said it is "normal" for sites to do this.

John wrote on X, "There are a limited number of IP addresses, it's normal for them to be shared." This was in response to the concern that sharing IPs or hosting with spammy sites can hurt your SEO:

I mean, there are super rare cases where Google has banned hosts completely and wipped out a whole ccTLD of sorts. But that is super rare, which I guess is where the rumors started from.

John Mueller added on X when someone said, "Discovered via Reverse IP lookup tool: one of my websites shares an IP with 129 others, many spammy. Could this harm my site's reputation?" He responded, "tldr: no."

He added:

This is how CDNs work, it's also how shared hosting works. Also, CDNs often use a globally distributed set of datacenters, so the IP address can change depending on time/location. Search engines have practice dealing with this.

In 2019, Google said this before - saying sharing IP addresses is okay and in 2016 he said don't worry about IP addresses. This was a concern in like the early 2000s but really is not a thing today.

Again, this is not new but I figured I'd share this information again based on people asking.

This stemmed when John Mueller told CDNs to stop blocking Googlebot:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google SGE In Wild, Stop Doing SEO For Google, Maps &amp; Shopping Features &amp; Google Ads Safety Report - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: April 4, 2024

Apr 4, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google

Report: Google Considers Charging For AI Search Features Like SGE AI Overviews

Apr 4, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Reporting Bug With AMP Pages & Web Stories In Google Images

Apr 4, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Tests Search Ads Carousel Slider

Apr 4, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads With Related To Your Search Label

Apr 4, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Sharing IP Addresses On Shared Servers Is Normal & Fine For SEO

Apr 4, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Wooden Google Paddle Board
Next Story: Google Ads With Related To Your Search Label

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.