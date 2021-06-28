Google Local Q&A Related To Your Search Feature

A couple of years ago we saw Google show related to your search for the Google Local Posts. Now Google is showing "related to your search" section for the Google Local Q&A area.

Allie Margeson posted some screenshots of this in action on Twitter where she said "Spotted Q&A "related to your search" triggered in the GMB listing above the business info. First time I've seen this so prominently on mobile!"

They also can show up on desktop search results, not just mobile. I personally do not yet see these showing up.

Forum discussion at Twitter.