Daily Search Forum Recap: July 26, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google and Microsoft announced financial earnings, both showed a lift in ad revenues, I dig in below. Google's John Mueller said programmatic SEO is a fancy banner for spam. Google Business Profile appointment links has been moved to a new location. Google Ads Performance Max campaign self upgrade tools are more available. Google is testing more visual elements in search.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Ads Performance Max Upgrade Tool Now Available For Dynamic Search Ads (DSA)
Google announced that the self-upgrade tool for "upgrading" your Google Ads to Performance Max campaigns is now available for Dynamic Search Ads (DSA) campaigns and Google Display campaigns.
- John Mueller: Programmatic SEO Often A Fancy Banner For Spam
Google's John Mueller had another one-liner - this one was posted on Twitter and it reads, "programmatic SEO is often a fancy banner for spam."
- Google Ad Revenue Up 3.3% & Bing Ads Revenue Up 8%
Both Google (Alphabet) and Bing (Microsoft) reported earnings last night and both showed that their ad revenues grew. Google Ad revenue was up 3.3%, with overall revenue up 7%. Microsoft Advertising revenue was up 8% with overall revenue up 8% as well.
- Google Business Profiles Appointment Link Moved To Booking Section
Google has moved the way to add an appointment link in your Google Business Profile. It use to be within the edit profile section and is now available in the main "Booking" section.
- Google Search Tests More Visual Elements For Featured Snippets, Top Stories, Products & More
Over the past few days I've seen reports of Google Search testing more visual elements. These visual elements are across featured snippets, top stories, products and likely more.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Google has provided an updated page detailing how the traffic source dimensions in GA4 work. This further illustrates how these dimensions won't show you the impact of true direct traffic or sessions with multiple traffic, Charles Farina on Twitter
- It says the page is indexed. To un-index it, I'd use the robots meta tag., John Mueller on Twitter
- If the embedded HTML page has a noindex robots meta tag, it won't be used as a part of the embedding page for indexing (also if it's disallowed by robots.txt)., John Mueller on Twitter
- What are your biggest regrets in the SEO field so far?, Reddit
