Google Ads announced that Demand Gen campaigns are getting generative AI tools to create image assets. This is rolling out to advertisers around the world in English with more languages to come later this year, Google said.

Google said this AI tool creates "stunning, high-quality image assets in just a few steps using prompts provided by you."

Here is a screenshot of the AI image generation tool in Google Ads:

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Google has been pushing AI tools in Google Ads a lot this year, as expected.

Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, added on X, "You can create new images using prompts, or take your existing performing image assets and “generate more like this” to test similar options."

As you all know, I am a big fan of using AI to generate images. :)

