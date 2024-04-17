New Google Ads AI Generated Image Tool For Demand Gen Campaigns

Apr 17, 2024 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Robot Artist

Google Ads announced that Demand Gen campaigns are getting generative AI tools to create image assets. This is rolling out to advertisers around the world in English with more languages to come later this year, Google said.

Google said this AI tool creates "stunning, high-quality image assets in just a few steps using prompts provided by you."

Here is a screenshot of the AI image generation tool in Google Ads:

Google Ads Generate Images Ai

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Google Ads Generate Images Ai

Google has been pushing AI tools in Google Ads a lot this year, as expected.

Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, added on X, "You can create new images using prompts, or take your existing performing image assets and “generate more like this” to test similar options."

As you all know, I am a big fan of using AI to generate images. :)

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Core Update Volatility, Helpful Content Update Gone, Dangerous Search Results &amp; Ads Confusion - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Adds Unused Ownership Tokens

Apr 17, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

New Google Ads AI Generated Image Tool For Demand Gen Campaigns

Apr 17, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Tests Horizontal Lines For Sitelinks & People Also Ask

Apr 17, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Should We Explain The Crawl Stats Report in Search Console

Apr 17, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: April 16, 2024

Apr 16, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Will Fight Site Reputation Abuse Spam Both With Manual Actions & Algorithms

Apr 16, 2024 - 7:51 am
Previous Story: Google Tests Horizontal Lines For Sitelinks & People Also Ask
Next Story: Google Search Console Adds Unused Ownership Tokens

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.