Daily Search Forum Recap: July 20, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google should release a confirmed algorithm update or two this summer. Google Search Console link report is showing drastically fewer links. Google clarified that journalistic awards are not a direct ranking signal. Bing Chat will get dark mode in weeks, and Bing Chat will be available on other browsers within a week or two.

