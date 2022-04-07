Bing Tests Explore Images Sidebar Menu

Microsoft has been busy testing variations of explore features in Bing Search. Here is one showing a side bar menu that expands and when clicked on, takes you into Bing Image Search.

The GIF below is from Khushal Bherwani who posted this on Twitter:

You can see the side bar menu expands out, and then when the searcher clicks on it, it takes you into the Bing image search results.

Microsoft recently tested an interactive side bar menu for Wikipedia and circular explore buttons in Bing Search.

Also, Google is testing image previews directly in web search - which is cool.

Forum discussion at Twitter.