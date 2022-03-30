Bing Round Category Icons To Explore More Images

Microsoft Bing is testing (or maybe rolling out) new explore icons for images that show up in the web results. There are these round circle category icons that let you refine your search for the query, to show more images that match the refined query.

Here is a screenshot of this that you can click on to enlarge:

I spotted this through German SEO consultant, Frank Sandtmann, who said "Bing continues to work on the presentation of their graphical "Explore" element." He told me he spotted Bing testing round images, saying he feels this "might give the topic of the suggestions a little more weight by lowering the optical distraction."

The round icons can be shaded various colors or without any colors as well. Here are some screenshots he sent me of this:

Not sure I like this but what do I know?

1/2 more example for round shape images - pic.twitter.com/ZOWWvDfoAh — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) March 29, 2022

