Bing Interactive Wikipedia Box In Search Results

Microsoft Bing seems to be testing a new search feature that embeds snippets of content from Wikipedia in this large Wikipedia box in the search results. It basically brings in portions of content from Wikipedia broken down by the Wikipedia's page content.

Here is a GIF of it in action - it should work for any query that triggers a Wikipedia entry:

Here is an image of this box (click to enlarge):

When you click on any of the elements in this box or on the side of the box, it takes you directly to Wikipedia and anchors you down to that section. How is that for placement of Wikipedia?

Hat tip to Frank Sandtmann, a German based SEO consultant, for sending this to me.

Forum discussion at Twitter.