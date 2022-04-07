Google Expands Automotive Search Comparisons?

Google may have expanded the search capabilities of the automotive and car search features. We covered last year a bunch of search tools for finding cars on Google Search. Now Google seems to be tweaking those to show more comparison views and features in search.

This might not be new, but if Mordy Oberstein says it is new on Twitter, then hey. You can compare two types of cars and Google will give you a side by side comparison (which I do not think is new):

But you can now also change the car in that selector and Google will let you change the car or the year:

Again, I am not sure how new this is, but yes, Google clearly has worked with some data source to get this data, which puts some car comparison websites and some dealerships, in a tough spot.

You can also select different makes, models, and years to compare!



