Daily Search Forum Recap: April 7, 2022

For the past couple days now, it seems many but not all, are having issues with Google Analytics real times reports being lagged. Did you know that Google Search Console removal cancellations take only a few hours? Microsoft Bing is testing a new side bar explore images feature. Google has new automative search comparison features. Google AdSense user based ads controls now work for authorized buyers.

Google Search Removal Cancelations Take Hours To Process & That's Fast

Google redid their removal tool in Google Search Console in 2020 but the tool has generally always been quick. John Mueller of Google said in the past that it takes less than a day and that it is very quick. So one person tested it and said it took only two hours!

Over the past day or so, there have been numerous complaints about Google Analytics real time analytics having serious latency issues. Some are saying the charts will show little to know traffic and then all of a sudden spike to show a tremendous amount of traffic.

Google may have expanded the search capabilities of the automotive and car search features. We covered last year a bunch of search tools for finding cars on Google Search. Now Google seems to be tweaking those to show more comparison views and features in search.

Google AdSense made a small change to the user-based ads controls within Google AdSense. Now instead of it just being applied to Google Ads and Display & Video 360 ads, it is now also for Authorized Buyers.

Microsoft has been busy testing variations of explore features in Bing Search. Here is one showing a side bar menu that expands and when clicked on, takes you into Bing Image Search.

Here is a video from Ashley, who works at the Google office in Atlanta. She posted a fun short Instagram video of the day in a life as a Googler. Here it is below:

