Daily Search Forum Recap: April 7, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
For the past couple days now, it seems many but not all, are having issues with Google Analytics real times reports being lagged. Did you know that Google Search Console removal cancellations take only a few hours? Microsoft Bing is testing a new side bar explore images feature. Google has new automative search comparison features. Google AdSense user based ads controls now work for authorized buyers.
- Google Search Removal Cancelations Take Hours To Process & That's Fast
Google redid their removal tool in Google Search Console in 2020 but the tool has generally always been quick. John Mueller of Google said in the past that it takes less than a day and that it is very quick. So one person tested it and said it took only two hours!
- Real Time Google Analytics Latency Issues Complaints
Over the past day or so, there have been numerous complaints about Google Analytics real time analytics having serious latency issues. Some are saying the charts will show little to know traffic and then all of a sudden spike to show a tremendous amount of traffic.
- Google Expands Automotive Search Comparisons?
Google may have expanded the search capabilities of the automotive and car search features. We covered last year a bunch of search tools for finding cars on Google Search. Now Google seems to be tweaking those to show more comparison views and features in search.
- Google AdSense Makes User-based Ads Control Available To Authorized Buyers
Google AdSense made a small change to the user-based ads controls within Google AdSense. Now instead of it just being applied to Google Ads and Display & Video 360 ads, it is now also for Authorized Buyers.
- Bing Tests Explore Images Sidebar Menu
Microsoft has been busy testing variations of explore features in Bing Search. Here is one showing a side bar menu that expands and when clicked on, takes you into Bing Image Search.
- Day In A Life As An Atlanta Googler
Here is a video from Ashley, who works at the Google office in Atlanta. She posted a fun short Instagram video of the day in a life as a Googler. Here it is below:
- "Isn't that interesting? :) -> Chrome 102 might help you figure out how trustworthy online shops are: "Once visiting the site, Google asked them if they wanted to see store reviews. Upon tapping it, a bottom card with user revi, Glenn Gabe on Twitter
- Are your JavaScript-framework pages not showing in Google's cached view? Catch our latest episode of #AskGooglebot where @JohnMu speaks to why or why not this may be an indication of an issue., Google Search Central on Twitter
- Couldn't help but notice who ranks #1 and #2 for "camera", Lily Ray on Twitter
- Google Local Services Ads just added a bunch of new categories: * Beauty school * Driving instructor * Funeral home * House cleaning services * Massage school * Tutor * Veterinarian, Joy Hawkins on Twitter
- I personally don't think there's a single great answer for that query, but I also don't think the top result are a good way to get closer (and I passed this on internal, John Mueller on Twitter
- Interesting that reviews can now be filtered on accounts when viewed on mobile. Topics include location of business reviewed. This may come in handy for spam hunting. #LocalSEO, Amy Toman on Twitter
- The number of Googlers wandering around aimlessly as they attempt to find their assigned desks and conference rooms their first time back at the office is way too high. If only we had some kind of Maps solution., Louis Gray on Twitter
- Google Chrome Privacy Guide Rolls Out, WebmasterWorld
- The right approach to multilingual marketing strategy
- Pinterest prohibits climate misinformation in ads, content
- Search marketers, are you ready to measure results in a cookieless world?
- Twitter: Edit button coming (but you’ll have to pay to get it)
- Ready to turn website visits into money? Meet continuous conversion
- R.A.C.E to success: A strategic framework to win at SEO
- Optimizing website performance with a Search Console bubble chart, Google Search Central Blog
- Google Analytics Ban in Europe? It's not as easy as it seems, Visionary Marketing
- Google deploying undersea cable to link B.C. and Japan for faster Gmail, YouTube, Business in Vancouver
- Humans Behind Search: Doodle guest artist, Joe Impressions, Google Blog
- seoClarity Commits $30 Million to Its Next-Generation SEO Platform, Newswire
- Russia takes steps to punish Google over YouTube 'fakes', Reuters
- How I Built 5,660 Backlinks in 30 Days [New Strategy], Backlinko
- 16 Ways to Generate Stellar Content Ideas, Ahrefs
- If You Want To Create Exceptional Content, Limit Your Options, Content Marketing Institute
- Apple Maps sends teams hiking in Cologne, AppleInsider
- Google Maps burrito trends to guac your world, Google Blog
- How to Use Bing Maps when Offline on Windows 10, Bollyinside
- News Showcase is launching in Slovakia, Google Blog
- How to Find SERP Feature Opportunities, RankRanger
- On-Page SEO: The Visual, Step-by-Step Guide (& Free Checklist!), WordStream
- The 9 Best SERP Tracking Tools Reviewed, Semrush
- Using SEO To Drive Conversions & Revenue, Botify
- Why doesn’t my JS page get cached in Google?, Google YouTube
- Google Ads Examples: How can Google Ads Help You Achieve Your Business Goals?, PPC Expo
- Google Ads: Search Campaign Optimization List, PPC Hero
- Chrome 102 might help you figure out how trustworthy online shops are, Android Police
- How Google Autocomplete Algorithms about Conspiracy Theorists Mislead the Public, M/C Journal
- 100 versions of Chrome later: What we learned along the way, Google Blog
- Take a step-by-step tour of your Chrome privacy settings, Google Blog
- A new fellowship for experiments in journalism and AI, Google Blog
