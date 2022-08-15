Bing Shopping Searches Gains Coupons, Promotions, Price History & More

Microsoft Bing Shopping has officially added a lot of the features we noticed early such as coupons and promotions, price history, and ethical choice annotations, the company announced.

Coupon Codes in Bing

Bing added coupons and promotions, a lot like you see on those coupon sites (that I am afraid to go to because I always feel they are injecting malware on my computer). Microsoft wrote "if you decide to click in and do some shopping, the coupon will be automatically copied and applied to your purchase. All of this is made possible by quick and easy annotation links found within your search results." Microsoft said this is now available in US, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, and France.

Yes, we covered this as a test last month.

Price History In Bing

Now, for some products, Bing will show you the price history of the products you are searching for. Bing said they are "adding an annotation that reveals an item’s pricing over time; this handy graph helps determine if it's the right time to buy. You can feel better about your purchase knowing that the price has recently gone down or may decide to hold off if it was significantly cheaper in the past." Microsoft said this feature is available across US, Canada, France, Germany, Great Britain, Australia, and India

I should note, price history was a feature from November 2021 but it has been expanded in this application.

Ethical Choice Annotations

Also, the Ethical Shopping hub expands with new ethical choice annotations in the Bing Shopping results.

Forum discussion at Twitter.