Vlog #185: Sarah Burke On The Benefits Of Google Analytics 4 & Why Data Dashboards Are Important

In part one, we learned about Sarah Burke, the Data and Analytics Manager at Cypress North. We also spoke about some of the differences between Google Analytics 4 and Universal Analytics 3. Here we talk about the benefits of Google Analytics 4.

Some of the benefits of Google Analytics 4 include:

Cross-domain tracking is better

Bot filtering is better

Debug view is nice

Event scope segments

Attribution model option

Big Query integration

Customize the sidebar

I mentioned some of the confusion around Firebase and Google Analytics 4 and how making a new profile for Firebase can cause issues. This is a topic most people don’t talk about and you should be aware.

Sarah then spoke about how important it is to have the data talk to each other in a single dashboard tool. So the importance of bringing all data from various data platforms into one location to get a holistic view. So bring in your Google Ads, Microsoft Advertising, Search Console, GA4, etc into one place. She uses a lot of CRM software and prefers Hubspot, but they all have mechanisms to integrate with.

I then went off on a tangent of Hubspot's office and worked from home, sorry about that.

You can learn more about Sarah Burke on Twitter @DataBySarah or on LinkedIn.

This video is sponsored by SE Ranking.

You can subscribe to our YouTube channel by clicking here so you don't miss the next vlog where I interviews. I do have a nice lineup of interviews scheduled with SEOs and SEMS, many of which you don't want to miss - and I promise to continue to make these vlogs better over time. If you want to be interviewed, please fill out this form with your details.

Forum discussion at YouTube.