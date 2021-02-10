Bing Search Recommends Queries & Sites Based On Activity & What's Popular

Bing is now recommending additional search queries to try out and websites to check out based on your activity and what's popular. I am not sure how new this is but this was pointed out to me by @NFG946 on Twitter.

Here is the screen shot, that I can replicate for a search on [search engine optimization]:

It says "Recommended to you based on your activity and what's popular • Feedback." When I click on that feedback link, it loads a broken page. So I guess this is new?

It is unclear where these popular recommendations are coming from but I am able to replicate it.

