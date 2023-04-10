Bing Chat May Support Third-Party Plugins Soon

We know that OpenAI's ChatGPT supports third-party plugins and soon, Bing Chat may also support third-party plugins. Mikhail Parakhin, the CEO of Bing, was asked about the topic and he said, "Stay tuned," as if it is coming soon.

The question posed to him on Twitter was, "Any possibility of having third-party plugins like ChatGPT? It would be a very interesting? Especially with the direct integration with Windows." Mikhail Parakhin replied, "Stay tuned ;-)"

Here are those tweets:

Stay tuned ;-) — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) April 9, 2023

So I guess we may see support for third-party plugins for Bing Chat from Microsoft in the near future?

Forum discussion at Twitter.