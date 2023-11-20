Vlog #249: Dave DiGregorio On Local Pack Reductions, Diversifying Traffic, Services & The Community

In part one with Dave DiGregorio we spoke about his journey from working in sports memorabilia to getting into SEO. Then in part two, we talk about some local pack reductions, diversifying your local SEO efforts, the services feature, and the amazing SEO community.

Several months ago we saw some local packs shrink or disappear so I asked Dave to explain what was going on. So we spoke about how local companies and local SEOs need to diversify their traffic to not 100% depend on local packs in Google Search. So they do a lot of DIY, do it yourself, type of content and videos so that people can hire them through those content plays.

Dave explained that local SEO is not just the local pack, it is everything with local intent across all of search.

We also saw Google moving up the services button in the local listings. Dave spoke about how you optimize for services in your Google Business Profile and Google local listings. The issue he has is that small businesses that are working all day and don’t have a marketing team know about how to do all these things. They don’t know how to do it and they don’t know that they should. But it might be for a reason as we discussed.

We also discussed how great the SEO community is, including the local SEO community. Also how Joy Hawkins runs the Local Search Forum and how forums in general are a great free place to learn.

You can learn more about Dave DiGregorio on LinkedIn or on X @deegs20.

